SPOTIFY WRAPPED deems this track as Pakistan's favourite in 2021

Spotify, a Swedish audio streaming and media service, that has gained special popularity in Pakistan in 2021, has released it's year end round-up of some of the most streamed artists and songs in the country.

In a press release out on Friday, Dec 2, the audio streaming giant disclosed some of the popular local and international singers that have been loved and adored in Pakistan.

Arijit Singh topped the most-streamed artist list in Pakistan. Pakistanis have an old affiliation with their neighbouring country’s industry, while the top Pakistani singer on the list is Atif Aslam who has wowed his listeners for many years. The singer is renowned across the world for his love ballads, which are great at serenading your loved ones, or rekindling memories from the past.

New talents coming up in Pakistan

Pakistan has been a hotbed for upcoming artists this year with artists like Hassan Raheem, Young Stunners and Asim Azhar making it to the top 20 list of the most-streamed tracks in Pakistan. “Ghalat Fehmi” From Superstar by Asim Azhar came first as the most-streamed Pakistani song, “Gumaan” by Young Stunners ranked at two and “Afsanay” came third.

Pakistan’s Most Streamed Tracks

Arijit Singh

Pritam

BTS

Atif Aslam

The Weekend

AP Dhillon

Talha Anjum

Talhah Yunus

Tanishk Bagchi

Taylor Swift





