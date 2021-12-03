Ranveer Singh in awe of Deepika Padukone's monochrome photos

Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone has made her husband Ranveer Singh swoon after her latest saree look.
Deepika, who boasts a following of 62.8 million on Instagram, turned to her photo-sharing app on Thursday to share a thread of monochrome photos with her fans.The 35-year-old paired her look with open tresses and a pair of pearl earrings.
Deepika's post was quick to garner love from her fans, however it was husband Ranveer Singh's comment that sparked frenzy.
"DATH hi hog’yiiiii," he commented on Deepika's stunning snaps. Former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham also went on to praise the diva. However, she simply wrote the letter ‘O’ in the comments section.
Take a look:
A Twitter user shared the video, not recognizing the legendary singer Shazia Manzoor, breaks the Internet
Bassett dropped 3 songs that seem to be direct replies to Rodrigo’s acclaimed songwriting on debut album
Spears said she is finally feeling like true self after her decade-old conservatorship ended
Jennifer Lopez is currently winning over fans’ hearts with stunning video of her ballad 'On My Way'
'We have a very strange relationship now,' reveals Daniel Radcliffe
Ansari also quipped that he would like his future offspring to look more Indian than Danish