I'll even get married to someone who can move in and live with my mom: Sara Ali Khan

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan is discussing her love-filled relationship with mother Amrita Singh.

Speaking to ETimes in a recent interview, Sara, who is currently promoting upcoming film Atrangi Re, revealed that she is nothing like her rebellious character Rinku in real life.

"I can't even come to an interview without matching my bangles to my outfit with the help of my mother. Till my mom doesn't tell me, 'Please add green bangles to your hand because you have a chalak of green in that corner of your dupatta', I won't be able to step out for an interview. Meri aukaat nahi hai, mummy se door bhagne ki. Kahin bhi bhaag jao, ghar toh wahin jaana hai, roz (I am not capable of running away from my mother. Wherever I run away to, she is the home I have to return to, every day)," shared Sara.

The actor went on to add that she will only marry somebody who can live with and accept her mother.

"I'll even get married to someone who can move in and live with my mom. I'm never going to leave her. Jokes apart, my mother is a very liberal woman. She is my third eye in everyday life. She is the sound of reason, so, no, I'm never running away," Sara quipped.