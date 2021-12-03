Britney Spears 'feeling like her true self' as she rings in birthday with Sam Asghari

Spears said she is finally feeling like true self after her decade-old conservatorship ended/File footage

Britney Spears is in the vacation mode as she marked her 40th birthday with hubby-to-be, Sam Asghari.



The Toxic singer said she is finally feeling like true self after her decade-old conservatorship ended.

According to a source cited by E! News, the singer and her fiancé Sam Asghari are "so excited to celebrate" her special day.

"It's the first birthday where Britney doesn't feel like she's just withering away," the source said. "This year, they're happy to celebrate Britney getting older because she's finally growing into her true self."

The insider added of the pop star, "She finally feels like she has purpose and Britney wants to celebrate that to the fullest."

According to the source, Sam is "going all out on gifts for Britney" as the couple "want to completely live it up and not be low-key about it."