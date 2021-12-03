Alexandra Daddario gets engaged to producer Andrew Form

Alexandra Daddario and producer Andrew Form are looking forward to spend their whole life together after recently getting engaged, confirmed the actor’s management.

The San Andreas star also seemed over the moon to have witnessed such a special moment of her life as she took to Instagram on Thursday to spill the beans.

Dropping an adorable photo on the Facebook-owned platform, the Baywatch actor heaped on praises for her ‘absolutely most wonderful man’ along with an adorable selfie.

In a lengthy post, the actor expressed, “You handle nonsense, loss, life, difficulty, people, with grace and compassion. You’re a loving father, funny, hard-working, honest, introspective, sexy, kind and sensitive- you’ve made room on some of the prime real-estate wall space for pictures of Levon, a dog you never even met."

"You’ve taken the worst moments of my life and soothed them, just knowing that you existed when they happened makes my heart fuller and more pieced together. Right now I am looking at all the giant packages of gluten-free Oreos you surprised me with. It’s so many Oreos, it makes me laugh," she added.

The couple stole the spotlight in July when they graced the red carpet of White Lotus premiere as a couple for the first time.

