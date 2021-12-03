Thomas Markle accuses Meghan Markle of ‘unfair treatment’: ‘I’m owed here’

Thomas Markle recently issued a bombshell warning against Meghan Markle and accused her of not paying her dues as a daughter.

Thomas Markle made this claim in his 2020 interview with Channel 5.

There he accused the Royal Family and the Sussexes of “owing” him.

He was also quoted saying, “At this point, they owe me. The royals owe me. Harry owes me, Meghan owes me. What I've been through, I should be rewarded for.”

"My daughter told me that when I reach my senior years she'll take care of me. I'm in my senior years now – it's time to look after daddy."

During the course of his interview, Mr Markle also claimed that his unfair treatment within the media is what propelled him to create this documentary, all "because I want everyone to know that I'm not all the trashy things that are being said about me.”

He also went on to say, "I want Harry and Meghan to see this video and know that this is not fair."