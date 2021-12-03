Kaley Cuoco reminisces over ‘dramatic plea’ to save a horse from the slaughterhouse

Kaley Cuoco turns to social media with a post filled with gratitude and love for her newly rescued horse.
The actor vocalized the emotional journey she underwent last week over on Instagram Stories.
The post read, “So remember this guy I posed last week with a dramatic plea for help saving his life? WELP. That help came in just hrs before he was to be loaded into the truck to Mexico to be slaughtered it truly takes a village and man does this horse have a strong one behind him! I don’t know why I became so obsessed with him… there is something very special about him.”
“After a lot of scrambling around… I’m so excited to say he is safe and already in California heading to his new amazing home!”
“please follow Tye’s rescue to watch his new life unfold I know I will! And if you have any extra change laying around to donate. The rescue would be so grateful”
