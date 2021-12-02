Avril Lavigne explains how hard she worked to ‘resist’ falling in love with Mod Sun

Lyricist and songwriter Avril Lavigne recently wore her heart on her sleeve and shed some light on her newfound relationship with fellow musician Mod Sun.

The singer-songwriter weighed in on it all while speaking to Nylon magazine.

The 37-year-old pop queen started off by giving fans a peek into what made her fall for Mod Sun in the first place and admitted, "I tried to resist it, hard. The most I've ever tried to."

During the course of her interview, she even quipped over the timing of her new music video and explained that creating music about broken hearts while she was high on love was “utterly hilarious.”

She also added, "I wrote that one on my own. It was like, 'OK, don't tell me you love me unless you mean it. Because I don't want to get [expletive] up again."

"Honestly, I really believed in love. And then I went through the wringer with it. Then I finally got back up on my feet and had a relationship just to get [expletive] over again. I was just like, 'I can't believe that I've been hurt or mistreated by this many people. I need a break from relationships."

I feel like I've had the wind knocked out of me over and over. I'm [expletive] sick of it. I need to take care of me right now.' So I bought a house, and I wasn't waiting for a guy to start a future with. I was like, 'I'm doing this for me now. I'm the only person, I'm the only one I can rely on'."