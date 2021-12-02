Shawn Mendes releases brand new ballad 'It'll Be Okay'

Singer and songwriter Shawn Mendes has decided to wear his heart on his sleeve with the brand new ballad release.
The singer released this emotional ballad just days after announcing his split from his girlfriend of two years Camila Cabello.
The breakup ballad, It’ll Be Okay features a soft piano-backed melody and showcases the end of a turbulent relationship.
The 23-year-old also included some heartstring-tugging lyrics in this new release and some of them read, "If you tell me you're leaving / I'll make it easy / It'll be okay / If we can't stop the bleeding," Mendes sings. "We don't have to fix it / We don't have to stay / I will love you either way."
The song was teased this Tuesday with an Instagram upload teasing two lines that left fans in a frenzy of speculation. It read, "Are we gonna make it? / Is this gonna hurt?"
Fernandez is making headlines after pictures of her being chummy with Chandrasekhar surfaced online
'Mirzapur' actor, Brahma Mishra passed away at the age of 36 due to heart arrest in Mumbai
South African comedian, Trevor Noah confirmed on 'CBS Mornings' that he will host 'Grammy Awards 2022'
The Queen had hosted then US president Barack Obama and then first lady Michell Obama for a state banquet in 2011
Meghan Markle took the newspaper to court for publishing excerpt of her letter to her father
'Happy 1st birthday to my wife,' wrote Sam Asghari in a recent post for Britney Spears