Actor Faizan Sheikh expecting his first child with wife Maham Aamir

Congratulations are in order for Faizan Sheikh and wife Maham Aamir who are expecting their first child together.
The happy news was shared by Faizan on his Instagram on Thursday with a lengthy caption and a series of adorable photos from the couple's maternity shoot.
"... We are absolutely thrilled to announce that we will very soon be joined with our bundle of joy," he wrote, ecstatically adding, "Yes, you heard it right. Our family is about to get bigger by two feet."
The Saaya actor signed his note off with a special request from his fans and followers.
"Happiness is increased when shared and like always, we seek your unconditional love, support and most of all your precious and countless prayers for our newest family member to come," he said.
See the heartwarming announcement here:
