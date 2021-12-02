Queen misses Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's children, finds it 'difficult'

It seems that distance is making the Queen's heart grow fonder as she misses Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children.
It is pertinent to mention, the monarch has not seen her great grandchildren Archie since 2019 and has yet to meet Lilibet for the first time since she was born.
"I'm sure the Queen was absolutely delighted to hear the news that the Sussexes were expecting a second child," royal expert Camilla Tominey said.
"But it is difficult for the Queen. She has not been able to see Archie.
"I think the last time she was able to see Archie in the flesh was November 2019.
"The only way the Queen will be able to see these children is if they come over to the UK.
"Maybe she will see them next year when she marks her Platinum Jubilee. We have to wait and see."
