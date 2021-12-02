 
Queen requested Barack Obama to leave state banquet early so that she could sleep

The Queen had hosted then US president Barack Obama and then first lady Michell Obama for a state banquet in 2011

By Web Desk
December 02, 2021
While the Obama's presence may have charmed the Queen during their state banquet, she reportedly called the banquet to end early so that she could sleep.

Speaking to Insider, UK’s former chancellor George Osborne, told audience: "I was at a banquet — the state banquet in Britain for Barack Obama. And the Queen came up to me and said: 'Will you tell the president it's late and I want to go to bed.’"

He added that he was horrified to go over Barack Obama that the visit had concluded as he was having a great time there.

"And I looked over at — Barack Obama was having a great time, kind of knocking back vodka martinis with his mates, and I was like, 'Oh, my god, I'm going to be the person that has to go and tell him to go home.'"

It is pertinent to mention the Obamas went to Buckingham Palace on the Queen’s invite in May 2011. 