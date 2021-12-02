Sam Asghari sends fans into a tizzy after addressing Britney as his 'wife'

'Happy 1st birthday to my wife,' wrote Sam Asghari in a recent post for Britney Spears/File footage

Sam Asghari and Britney Spears are giving all sorts of reaons for their fans to think that they have already gotten married.



The couple, ahead of Spears' birthday, gushed over each other in loving posts.

Showering love on the pop star, Asghari addressed her as his wife.



"I call you Lioness because I admire your relentless strength, I'm inspired by your beautiful heart, I celebrate your smile that lights up my world," the fitness guru, 27, wrote on Wednesday, alongside the photos of the couple giving each other a big smooch and then smiling.

He added, "Everyday is your birthday my queen. Happy 1st birthday to my wife #dec2nd @britneyspears."

Shortly after, Spears shared a post of her own with the same photos and said she has been "working out" and is feeling "blessed."

"Oh the precious joy today," she wrote. "Me and my fiancé are so excited to be going away …. as you can see I'm not 800 pounds like the paps have me in pics … I've been working out and it's real … whatever !!!! God thank you for being able to go out of the country !!!! I am blessed !!!!"