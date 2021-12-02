Juhi Chawla discusses Shah Rukh Khan's wrath when KKR loses IPL match

Indian actor Juhi Chawla is dishing how Kolkata Knight Riders co-onwer Shah Rukh Khan scolds her on field when the team loses a match during Indian Premiere League.

Speaking to Kapil Sharma in an uncensored interview, Juhi revealed that she starts praying as soon as KKR drops in performance.

“Shuru ho jaati hoon bhagwan ko yaad karna, mantra padna. Sabke pair pad leti hoon main, Hanuman ji ko tak nahi chhodti. Gayatri mantra shuru ho jaate hai. Sab karti hoon main (I start praying to every god there is and begin chanting mantras),”shared Juhi.

However, as per his Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani co-star, SRK starts to lose his calm in the enclosure and scolds Juhi when things go south.

“Idhar se Shah Rukh mujhe daantne lag gaye. ‘Bowling kaise kar raha hai, bowling should be according to the fielding. This is not right. I must call a team meeting.’ Mereko daant rahe hai. Main toh wahaan khadi hoon, mereko pata nahi kya karoon (Shah Rukh starts scolding me about the performance of our players. ‘How is he bowling, bowling should be according to the fielding. This is not right. I must call a team meeting.’ He scolds me. I just stand there, not knowing what to do),” she added.

When asked what happens during the meeting, Juhi replied: “Wahaan par kya hota hai? Shah Rukh shuru ho jaate hai, idhar ki baatein, udhar ki baatein, iss match ki baatein, yeh mazedaar baatein, woh mazedaar baatein. Kisiko kuch nahi bolte. Just last mein, ‘Play well, haan.’ Meeting khatam (But what happens there? Shah Rukh starts talking about random, fun things and does not say anything to anyone. He just says, ‘Play well,’ at the end. Meeting over),” she said.