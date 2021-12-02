Queen hurt by distance from Prince Harry's children Archie, Lilibet

Queen Elizabeth II is does not approve of distance from great grandchildren Achie and Lilibet.

Her Majesty, who has not seen Archie since 2019 and was not present at the time of Lilibet's birth in the US, is bothered by the distance.

Royal expert Camilla Tominey in her documentary titled 2021: The Queen’s Terrible Year says that adjusting to the new norms has been hard for the monarch.

She said: "I'm sure the Queen was absolutely delighted to hear the news that the Sussexes were expecting a second child."

She continued: "But it is difficult for the Queen. She has not been able to see Archie."

"I think the last time she was able to see Archie in the flesh was November 2019. The only way the Queen will be able to see these children is if they come over to the UK."

"Maybe she will see them next year when she marks her Platinum Jubilee. We have to wait and see."

Harry and Meghan are expected to return to the UK for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee next year but no confirmation has yet been provided by the Sussexes.