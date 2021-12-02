Henry Cavill brings mother as date to ‘The Witcher 2’ premiere

Henry Cavill was joined by his mother, two brothers and his dog at the red carpet

It was a family affair at The Witcher 2 premiere on Wednesday for Henry Cavill, who was joined by his mother, two brothers and his dog on the red carpet!

Cavill was every bit the star son as he walked the red carpet in London with his mother Marianne Dalgliesh as his date.

The 38-year-old looked dapper in a classic, pinstripe suit while his mother made for a stunning vision in a black sequinned dress.

Cavill and Marianne were later joined on the carpet by two of his brothers as well as his beloved dog, who he was photographed stuffing into a car.

Notably missing on the red carpet was Cavill’s girlfriend Natalie Viscuso, a Hollywood executive.