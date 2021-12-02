Selena Gomez shares tips to combat mental health issues

Selena Gomez recently talked about his mental health struggles during which she shared a few tips with her fans to bid farewell to all the blues.

The Wolves hit-maker recently announced an upcoming platform, Wondermind where people can talk about their ‘mental fitness journey.’

In a video, share on the platform’s official account on November 30, the singer explained, “Sometimes I'm not good at it. "I'll just wake up and I struggle maybe sometimes just getting out of bed."

"What helps me, first and foremost, is just picking up the phone and calling someone," she said.

The Wizards of Waverly Place alum also talked about further exploring our emotions. She said, "So I think what really helps me understand myself a bit more is that I can take a step back and think of all the tools I've learned and try to implement them in my everyday life. That's usually what helps me."

Last but not least, Gomez also emphasized on the importance of working out as she stated, "I hate working out. It is not fun, but I've been doing intense boxing classes recently, and it has really helped me get a lot of frustration but also just energy out and it feels so good."



