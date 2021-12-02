Irrfan Khan's son Babil to debut in YRF's maiden OTT series ‘The Railway Men’

Late Indian actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan is all set to mark his debut in Bollywood with upcoming web series titled, The Railway Men. The upcoming series will be produced by the Yash Raj Films (YRF) production house.

On Thursday, YRF announced their first-ever OTT series, The Railway Men. The limited series, starring Babil, R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon and Divyenndu Sharma, is a tribute to the unsung heroes of the 1984 Bhopal gas disaster.

YRF unveiled this project on the same day that the Bhopal catastrophe took place 37 years ago, as a tribute to those who saved countless lives during the horrifying tragedy that shocked the world.

The 3 idiots actor, along with the rest of the cast members, took to social media to share the poster and the link to the teaser of the upcoming series.

The Railway Men will be helmed by debutant director Shiv Rawail. The project started filming on December 1, and it will stream on an OTT platform on December, 02 next year.