The Weeknd bags ‘Apple Music’s Global Artist of the Year award

The Weeknd is making waves in music industry with his back-to-back awards since album After Hours’ release and now adding another one to the list, the Blinding Lights singer bagged the honour of Apple Music’s Global Artist of the Year.

On Wednesday, Apple announced names of the musicians who remained prominent on the music scene, excelling with their songs throughout the year.

Among other stars, the 31-year-old singer shined the brightest with his big win.

The Starboy hit-maker also extended a statement, filled with gratitude to thank his fans and the platform for acknowledging artists.

He expressed, “I’m so grateful for this huge honour and want to thank Apple for all its support, not only for my work but also for great music by newer artists, where it matters so much for creators to be found and supported.”

Meanwhile, other singers also landed a spot in the list including Olivia Rodrigo, H.E.R and Wizkid.

