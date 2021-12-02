Prince William, Prince Harry agreed to set tensions aside for ‘very good PR move’

Prince William and Prince Harry have reportedly decided to put their personal tensions on the backburner as part of a “very good PR move.”
This claim’s been made by ITN’s Tom Bradby, he weighed in on Prince William and Prince Harry’s conservations with the Archbishop of Canterbury.
There he claimed, “It’s often said funerals are a time for reconciliation and that’s a scene a lot of people wanted to see, not least the family itself.”
Royal commentator Eve Pollard also chimed in and admitted, “They were talking. They were possibly overcome by emotion. They were talking – and that’s got to be a very good sign. Let’s hope that they sort their recent troubles out because the Queen needs them both.”
