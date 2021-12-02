Donald Trump issues ‘inevitable’ prediction on Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s marriage

Donald Trump hits back against Meghan Markle with a prediction on the ‘inevitable’ end of her marriage to Prince Harry.

This claim’s been made by former President Donald Trump and in his exclusive interview with Nigel Farage on GB News, he predicted the end of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’ marriage.

There he issued a prediction regarding the ‘inevitable’ end of Meghan Markle’s marriage with Prince Harry.

“I’m not a fan of hers. I wasn’t from day one. I think Harry has been used horribly and I think someday he will regret it."

"I think Harry’s been used and been used terribly. I think it’s ruined his relationship with his family, and it hurts the Queen.”

Before concluding he also went on to add, "Some people would say I'm very good at the prediction business, I think someday he will regret it."