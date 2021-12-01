Megan Thee Stallion cancels concert in light of Travis Scott's Astroworld tragedy

Megan Thee Stallion has extended her support to Houston by canceling her concert in light of Travis Scott's Astroworld festival tragedy that took place in the city .

In a statement issued by the singer, she shared that the city is still healing from the tragic concert that killed 10 people and injured many more.

"Out of respect for the lives lost in Houston earlier this month, I have decided to cancel my show at 713 Music Hall on Dec. 3," Megan said in a statement.

"Houston is still healing, and it’s important that our community be given the appropriate time to grieve. My heart goes out to all the families that are suffering during this difficult time."