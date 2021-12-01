Prince William had bitter gossip about Meghan get leaked? Royal expert responds

Prince William has been accused of giving approval to the palace staffers to leak bitter gossip about Meghan Markle.
Responding to the claims made in BBC documentary The Princes And The Press, expert Valentine Low said, "Absolutely not,” when asked if the Duke of Cambridge gave “his tacit approval.”
For the unversed, the infamous documentary has been shunned by the royals and accused of making unfounded claims.
It goes in-depth into the relationship between Princes William and Harry, how the media played a part in the feud between the brothers, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to step down as royals.
BBC’s feature also suggests that Prince William “wooed” the press after Harry and Meghan’s 2018 wedding bringing “very clever, well-connected government professional communications officers” to build relationships with a few of the tabloids.
At one point, the documentary also alleges, “Editors from various newspapers were invited in to meet [William]. So that Prince William could understand what newspapers and broadcasters are about and for him to kind of set out his stall for them."
Two men charged with supplying drugs that caused Miller’s fatal overdose in 2018 have pleaded guilty
Arjun Kapoor said, “Dad is finally on Instagram to keep track on all his kids"
Cuomo was suspended for his role in defending brother Andrew Cuomo over sexual harassment allegations
Paris Hilton’s dreamy honeymoon with husband Carter Reum is far from being over!
Carter announced the split on Tuesday, days after the birth of son Prince
The story is one BAFTA-winning director and co-writer Michael Pearce identified with