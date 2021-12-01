Prince William had bitter gossip about Meghan get leaked? Royal expert responds

The infamous documentary has been shunned by the royals and accused of making unfounded claims/File footage

Prince William has been accused of giving approval to the palace staffers to leak bitter gossip about Meghan Markle.



Responding to the claims made in BBC documentary The Princes And The Press, expert Valentine Low said, "Absolutely not,” when asked if the Duke of Cambridge gave “his tacit approval.”

For the unversed, the infamous documentary has been shunned by the royals and accused of making unfounded claims.

It goes in-depth into the relationship between Princes William and Harry, how the media played a part in the feud between the brothers, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to step down as royals.



BBC’s feature also suggests that Prince William “wooed” the press after Harry and Meghan’s 2018 wedding bringing “very clever, well-connected government professional communications officers” to build relationships with a few of the tabloids.

At one point, the documentary also alleges, “Editors from various newspapers were invited in to meet [William]. So that Prince William could understand what newspapers and broadcasters are about and for him to kind of set out his stall for them."