‘Kahiin to Hoga’ star Aamna Sharif stuns in latest dazzling photos

Indian film and TV actress Aamna Sharif, who is best known for her role as Kashish in popular soap opera Kahiin to Hoga, looked nothing short of a vision in her latest photos.



Aamna took to Instagram and posted her dazzling photos, leaving fans swooning.

She posted the stunning photos with famous quotes: “You smiled, i fell in love.”

The endearing photos have garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Fans and friends praised Aamna and flooded the comment section with heart emoticons.

It also caught the attention of actress and singer Mouni Roy.

Roy dropped numerous heart emojis to shower love on Aamna.

Aamna, 39 made her acting debut with Kahiin to Hoga and gained popularity with her stellar performance as Kashish in it.