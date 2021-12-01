'Money Heist' spinoff 'Berlin' green lit at Netflix

Fans of Money Heist need not despair about the series ending soon because a spinoff has already been greenlit at Netflix, reported Deadline.
According to reports, the spinoff will focus on one of the most popular characters in Money Heist, Berlin, portrayed by Pedro Alonso and will aptly be named Berlin.
While the streaming giant didn’t share more details about the project is expected to launch in 2023.
As one of the show’s most important characters, Berlin featured as the second-in-command of the Royal Mint of Spain heist and was also involved in planning the Bank of Spain heist in the show.
One of Netflix’s biggest hits, Money Heist will come to an end this year, with its last five episodes slated to release on December 3.
Kim Kardashian had filed for divorce from Kanye West in February
Baker, who left the US in 1925 to escape racial segregation and found fame in France, is buried in Monaco.
Police seized more than 500 rounds of ammunition from the set, which they believed to be a mix of blanks, dummy rounds...
Kim Kardashian will be honoured with the Fashion Icon Award at the 2021 People's Choice Awards this year
Kylie Jenner got a Disney Park ride cleared of visitors to get an exclusive ride, sparking controversy
Victoria Beckham enjoys lunch with son Romeo after the British Fashion Awards