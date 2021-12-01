'Money Heist' spinoff 'Berlin' green lit at Netflix

The spinoff will focus on one of the most popular characters in 'Money Heist', Berlin

Fans of Money Heist need not despair about the series ending soon because a spinoff has already been greenlit at Netflix, reported Deadline.

According to reports, the spinoff will focus on one of the most popular characters in Money Heist, Berlin, portrayed by Pedro Alonso and will aptly be named Berlin.

While the streaming giant didn’t share more details about the project is expected to launch in 2023.

As one of the show’s most important characters, Berlin featured as the second-in-command of the Royal Mint of Spain heist and was also involved in planning the Bank of Spain heist in the show.

One of Netflix’s biggest hits, Money Heist will come to an end this year, with its last five episodes slated to release on December 3.