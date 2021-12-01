Priyanka Chopra makes startling revelations about successful marital life with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra, who sparked divorce rumours with husband Nick Jonas recently, has opened up about how she and Nick made their marriage work amid 'really tough' work schedules.



Speaking to a podcast ahead of her third wedding anniversary, Priyanka also talked about how tough her year in London has been.

The Sky Is Pink actor said, “This year has been really, really tough. It was really, really tough to be away from home for an entire year, especially at a time when you can’t travel to see your family.”

It is to be mentioned here that Priyanka has been in London over the past 12 months for shooting of her upcoming series Citadel.

She further said about Nick, "We know each other's hearts and we prioritize each other in everything that we do. We've had individual careers and we're both very clear about never interfering in each other's professional lives because we're always partners and assets."

Meanwhile, Priyanka and Nick enjoyed a date night on Tuesday as the US singer arrived in London to celebrate his third wedding anniversary with wife.

The couple is celebrating their third wedding anniversary today.