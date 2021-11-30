 
Tuesday November 30, 2021
By Web Desk
November 30, 2021
Kim Kardashian stirs speculation as she shares picture with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian in February  filed for divorce from  Kanye West after almost seven years of marriage .

The rapper  has been  trying to reconcile with his estranged  wife who seems unwilling to give him another chance.

When Kim Kardashian on Monday joined celebrities to pay tribute to her friend Virgil Abloh, the reality TV start also shared a picture which featured Kanye West.

Taking to Instagram, Kim shared multiple pictures with Virgil who died of cancer at the age of 41. 

"Why Virgil?! Why him so soon? it’s simply hard to understand why. I have a hard time understanding why so many pure souls were taken away so early. Virgil- you were always so gentle, kind and calm," she wrote on Instagram.

Kim Kardashian added, "You somehow made time for everyone. We also talked about your superpower of calmness often. You always gave so much of yourself to the world because you wanted it to be doper. This one is hard to process. I can’t even believe I am writing this."

She continued, "We will miss you so much Virgil and love you so much. Also I would love to send so much love to his wife Shannon. Because you loved and supported Virgil the way that you did, he was able to give so much of himself everyone else. So thank you truly for sharing him with us the way that you did. Virgil’s legacy will live on forever through Shannon, Lowe and Grey."

A picture recently shared on Instagram by Kim Kardashian 

After seeing the picture on  Kim's Instagram,  Kanye fans started wondering whether   the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star still has soft corner for the rapper. 