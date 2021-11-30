Sidharth Malhotra takes ‘Shershaah’ as a ‘great sense of validation’ for him

Sidharth Malhotra, while talking about his hotly-launched film ‘Shershaah’, acknowledged its massive success' impact on him as an actor.

During his conversation with The Hindustan Times, the Ek Villain star said, “I feel it is a great sense of validation Shershaah has given me, which I instinctively felt I want to be a part of.”

He also talked about not giving up on his dreams despite a challenging acting journey, stating “I came to Mumbai 14-16 years ago, when I was 21-22, and I have seen so many ups and downs, whether it was giving auditions as an actor, or modeling, trying to make money to pay rent, and then assisting, then getting a break by getting selected from my audition”.

The 36-year-old Bollywood heartthrob also discussed how he dealt with the criticism, saying, “Eventually, you know if you have done something which is of value, substance, and the audience needs to feel that.”

“Producers’ hands changed, then directors changed, writers for the film changed! But I said this is what I want to be a part of. All these changes can throw you off,” he added.