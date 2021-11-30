Inside JLo, Ben Affleck's special Thanksgiving celebrations

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were on cloud nine while celebrating Thanksgiving together.
The couple had their friends and family with them during the vacations.
A source told E! News, "Jennifer was very excited to come home and spend Thanksgiving with Ben, Ben's mom joined them and they had a lot of low-key family time with both of their families together.
"Jennifer enjoys the holidays and this was her first since she and Ben have been back together. She wanted to make it special for him and for the kids and to start new traditions," the insider added.
The couple also spent Halloween together with their kids. The source said, "Ben and J.Lo were trick-or-treating with the boys, Sam and Max. The girls went in a different direction.
"Jennifer Garner was with friends and walked around separately. They were all cordial but didn't hang out. They made it about the kids and were focused on them having a good time," they further said.
