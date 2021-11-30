Singer Trey Songz accused of sexual assault, under investigation

Trey Songz is being investigated in Las Vegas on account of a reported sexual assault incident

Singer Trey Songz is being investigated by the Las Vegas authorities on account of an alleged sexual assault incident involving him, reported People.

According to reports, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department received a “report of a sexual assault incident alleged to have occurred at a hotel in the 3700 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard” on Monday.

Police say the incident involved Songz, whose legal name is Tremaine Neverson, and that their sex crimes division is carrying out an investigation.

"Neverson is cooperating with the investigation. At this time, no arrests have been made,” said a spokesperson for the department.

Songz’s representative has not yet responded to the reports.

The singer has earlier been accused of sexual misconduct by a woman named Aliza, as well as by actress Keke Palmer who accused him of sexual intimidation. Both claims were denied by Songz.