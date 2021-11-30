Astroworld: Family rejects Travis Scott's offer to pay for victim's funeral

The family of the nine-year-old Ezra Blount, who was the youngest victim who died in Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival, has rejected the rapper’s offer to bear the little boy's funeral expenses.
In a letter obtained by Rolling Stone, the family’ attorney Bob Hilliard contacted Scott’s lawyer Daniel Petrocelli to decline the rapper’s offer.
"Your client’s offer is declined," the letter read.
"I have no doubt Mr. Scott feels remorse. His journey ahead will be painful.
"He must face and hopefully see that he bears some of the responsibility for this tragedy."
For the unversed, Scott's most recent concert went south after a crush caused the deaths of 10 concertgoers and injured many more.
Since then the rapper has been embroiled in multiple lawsuits calling him and organisers out for negligence.
The couple had their friends and family with them during the vacations
Haddish earlier revealed she would want Common to propose with an apartment building
Trey Songz is being investigated in Las Vegas on account of a reported sexual assault incident
Another proud moment for 'Squid Game' makers as it recently bagged an award at the '2021 Gotham Awards'
Sajal Aly married husband Ahad Raza Mair last year
Rihanna’s net worth is estimated at $1.7 billion making her the richest woman musician in the world