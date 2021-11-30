Omicron variant: Schools will not be closed in Pakistan, says Shafqat Mehmood

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood: Photo: PID/ file

ISLAMABAD: Rejecting the speculations about the closure of educational institutions amid the emergence of the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron, in various countries, Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood categorically said that the schools will not be closed in Pakistan.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of inter-boards sports gala in the federal capital, Shafqat Mehmood said, “Schools will remain open and the examinations will be held as per schedule.”

He said that the government was committed to raise the standard of educational institutions in the country, adding that students had already suffered losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Govt wants no disruption in education activities



A day earlier, Shafqat Mahmood had said that the government wanted to continue the education activities.

Speaking to the media in Lahore, the federal minister had said he was not aware of the details about the new strain but there should not be any disruption in education.

Shafqat Mehmood had said that examinations would be held on time and with the complete syllabus as decided by the education ministers.



The federal education minister had also spoke about the holidays given in educational institutions in view of smog in Punjab.