Gucci family slams ‘House of Gucci’ film: ‘Insult to legacy’

Heirs of the famed Gucci family branded 'House of Gucci' as 'painful and insulting'

The real-life heirs of the famed Gucci family have slammed their family’s portrayal in Ridley Scott’s widely-talked-about film House of Gucci.

The descendants of Aldo Gucci, who served as chairman of the Gucci fashion house for more than three decades, issued an official statement calling the film as “extremely painful”.

“The production of the film did not bother to consult the heirs before describing Aldo Gucci (played by Al Pacino in the film) and the members of the Gucci family as thugs, ignorant and insensitive to the world around them,” read the statement as per Variety.

House of Gucci, which tells the explosive story of Milanese socialite Patrizia Reggiani hiring a hitman to kill her husband Maurizio Gucci in the 90s, was branded as “extremely painful from a human point of view" by the family.

“… This is an insult to the legacy on which the brand is built today.”

The statement also blasted the film’s portrayal of Reggiani (played by Lady Gaga) as a “victim trying to survive in a male and male chauvinist corporate culture,” which they say “couldn’t be further from the truth.”

“Members of the Gucci family reserve the right to take action to protect the name, image and dignity of themselves and their loved ones,” the statement further stated.

No legal action has yet been taken by the Gucci against filmmaker Scott.