Priyanka Chopra enjoys a date night with Nick Jonas days after divorce rumours

Priyanka Chopra enjoyed a date night with husband Nick Jonas ahead of their third wedding anniversary days after rumours of their split.
The celebrity couple made a stylish appearance at Fashion Awards 2021 in London on Monday night.
US actress Demi Moore, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and British rapper Kano were among the presenters.
The Find You singer turned to Instagram and shared loved-up photos with the wife after they went all out for their first red carpet appearance following their divorce rumours.
Tagging Priyanka, he posted the dazzling pictures with caption: “The star of the show. @priyankachopra” along with a heart emoji.
Priyanka was all hearts for the stunning photos.
Nick Jonas flied to London to attend the fashion show with Priyanka ahead of their wedding anniversary on Thursday, December 1.
