Tuesday November 30, 2021
‘Brahmastra’ director shares BTS pics featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor

By Web Desk
November 30, 2021
Bollywood superstars Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra is one of the most-awaited and talked about films in the recent past.

After multiple delays in production amid the COVID-19 pandemic, film director Ayan Mukerji has now shared a bunch of behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of the upcoming film.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Monday, the Wake Up Sid director shared a series of pictures from the sets of Brahmastra. The post was captioned as, ''Flashes of Time! #steppingoutofacocoon #thetimefeelsright #brahmastra''.

The shared pictures gave fans a glimpse into gigantic sets, filled with cast and crew members. In one of the picture, Ayan is seen giving instructions to veteran star Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir with snow-capped mountains in the background.

Brahmastra, which stars real-life sweethearts Ranbir and Alia in lead roles, is produced by Karan Johar and stars Big B, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni in pivotal roles. 