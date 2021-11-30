‘Brahmastra’ director shares BTS pics featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor 

Bollywood superstars Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra is one of the most-awaited and talked about films in the recent past.
After multiple delays in production amid the COVID-19 pandemic, film director Ayan Mukerji has now shared a bunch of behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of the upcoming film.
Taking to his Instagram handle on Monday, the Wake Up Sid director shared a series of pictures from the sets of Brahmastra. The post was captioned as, ''Flashes of Time! #steppingoutofacocoon #thetimefeelsright #brahmastra''.
The shared pictures gave fans a glimpse into gigantic sets, filled with cast and crew members. In one of the picture, Ayan is seen giving instructions to veteran star Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir with snow-capped mountains in the background.
Brahmastra, which stars real-life sweethearts Ranbir and Alia in lead roles, is produced by Karan Johar and stars Big B, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni in pivotal roles.
