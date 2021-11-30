Marilyn Manson’s house raided amid sexual assault allegations

Manson’s house was raided by the LA County Sheriff on Monday amid mounting sexual assault allegations

Marilyn Manson’s house was raided by the Los Angeles County Sheriff on Monday in relation to mounting sexual assault allegations against him.

The LA County Sheriff Department on Monday told People magazine that a search warrant was issued for Manson’s LA home and a subsequent raid was carried out in connection to an ongoing investigation of Manson.

TMZ also confirmed that detectives had forced entry into Manson’s house on Monday and seized media storage units and hard drives for further reviewing.

Manson was reportedly not present at the house at the time.

The 52-year-old shock rocker, real name Brian Hugh Warner, has been accused of sexual assault and physical abuse by more than 15 women including his ex, actress Evan Rachel Wood and Game of Thrones actress Esmé Bianco.