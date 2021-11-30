Kanye West deletes all Instagram posts amid Kim Kardashian romance with Pete Davidson

Heartbroken US rapper Kanye West has deleted all his Instagram posts as his estranged wife Kim Kardashian is reportedly ‘adamant’ about divorce from him amid Pete Davidson romance.



Days after the Donda singer extended an olive branch to Kim and begged her for reunion, deleted all his Instagram posts on Monday night.

Kanye, 44 has shocked his nearly 10 million followers by removing his previous posts.

He joined Instagram in 2016, then deleted the account as well as his Twitter less than a year later.

The father of four eventually returned to social media, but once again left Instagram in early 2018.

In both those instances, he de-activated his account rather than wiping his posts.

In July this year, Kanye West once again returned to Instagram and was only following Kim Kardashian.

The Forever singer had returned to the Facebook-owned app a few days before the release of his new album Donda.

On Monday, there were reports that Kim is 'adamant' about the divorce from him and she is not getting back with the father of her four children.