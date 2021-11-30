What has caused Camila Cabello-Shawn Mendes breakup?

Fans of the celebrity couple - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello - have been trying to solve the mystery of what led them to break up.

In the middle of November this year, Shawn Mendes took to social media to announce that "It is over guys." "Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever," the singer said in his social media post.

One of the major issues that drove them to take the drastic step was the hectic lifestyle that their respective professions demanded. They kept enjoying each other's company for as long as the quarantine time in the Covid-19 pandemic allowed them to.

“They had this intense relationship last year and spent months together during the lockdown in Miami. They both seemed very happy and looked like they enjoyed having a break from working," a local American magazine quoted a source as saying last week.

“It’s more back to normal life. They have careers that are taking them in different directions. They went from spending every day together to now not really spending any time together.”

In an interview that he gave before the breakup with his girlfriend, Shawn Mendes was found brushing up memories about his happy time with Camila Cabello. “I spent most of the pandemic in Miami with Camila and her family, it was beautiful, truly so special. I often go back to look at photos and the simplicity of that time, we were lucky. It was nice," he had said in the interview.

“I hadn’t joyfully ridden my bike around a neighborhood since I was 12 before that. We were making dinner, just doing normal things. The Latin culture is also just so beautiful, so being able to immerse myself in that culture is always really healing.”

He had already begun reflecting back on their time together even before he announced the split.

Do you agree that we're reading too much between the lines, or you have some other opinion?