Ari Lennox, R&B singer, arrested at Amsterdam airport after being 'racially profiled'

The American R&B singer Ari Lennox is in custody in Amsterdam after saying on Twitter that she was "racially profiled."



"I’m being arrested in Amsterdam for reacting to a woman racially profiling me," Lennox wrote on Twitter on Monday morning, following a tweet in which she had accused "Amsterdam security" of hating Black people.

Ari Lennox was held at Amsterdam Schiphol airport on Monday for disturbing public order. According to Dutch military police, she had accused airline staff of racial discrimination.

Dutch military police, who are responsible for security at Schiphol airport, said Lennox was held because of her aggressive behaviour towards an airline official, and for being drunk in public.



It's unclear how long Lennox would remain in custody as police are investigating claims of possible threats made by Lennox during the incident.