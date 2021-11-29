William, Kate will not stay with Harry and Meghan during US visit

Harry and Meghan have been living in Montecito, Santa Barbara ever since they stepped back from their royal duties/File footage

A reunion between Prince William and Prince William is not likely at this point in time, royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti said.



Although Kate and William will be traveling to the US to announce the second annual awards of The Earthshot Prize in 2022, they will not stay with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.



Sacerdoti told Us Weekly, "If they get invited and they decline, it seems petty and nasty. And if they don’t get invited, it seems petty and nasty from the other side.



"And if they do accept such an invitation and something goes terribly wrong, that seems like a bad idea. I can’t quite see how this would work," the expert added.

Harry and Meghan have been living in Montecito, Santa Barbara ever since they stepped back from their royal duties in early 2020.