Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal marrying: Actor's latest move fuels wedding rumours

Vicky Kaushal, who is in news for his wedding romours with chrming actress Katrina Kaife, was spotted outside the residence of his rumoured bride-to-be in Bandra, Mumbai on Monday night.
Kaushal was pictured leaving the Katrina's residence. He was seen wearing a blue tee and a pair of shades and leaving his rumoured girlfriend's house in a car.
If rumours are to be believed the celebrity duo will get married in Rajasthan in the second week of December.
The couple, as per media reports, will have a court marriage in Mumbai before kicking off the wedding festivities at five-star luxury heritage hotel Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur.
It is pertinent to note that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are still keeping mum about all the hullabaloo but nothing can stop the media from getting the scoop, especially when it involves a Bollywood wedding.
