Kartik Aaryan reveals being ‘scared’ to play a different role in ‘Dhamaka’

Kartik Aaryan recently revealed that he was first scared to play a role that was out of his comfort zone in his hotly-released film, Dhamaka.

During a conversation with Pinkvilla, the 31-year-old actor shared, “I thought people would enjoy watching me in this new avatar. They have never seen me like this.

I felt it will be exciting for them to see me like this and also exciting for me to play a character like this. Out of comfort zone was scary but I knew I was in good hands.”

Talking about his first impression of the film’s storyline, Aryan stated, "I was blown away with the concept. For me, Dhamaka was a film where I needed to give my best. I was conscious of the fact that I was doing something different,” the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor said.

Dishing on the massive responses from fans, Aryan said, "Appreciation of Dhamaka has really validated me as an actor. I am relieved that people accepted me in Arjun Pathak’s role."

“People are saying that this is Kartik 2.0. I am both happy and overwhelmed. It was a conscious decision to do something different," he added.