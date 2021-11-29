Sania Mirza is fed up of being asked THIS ‘stale’ question

Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza, who is also the wife of Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, revealed the one question that she is tired of answering in interviews.
While on the sets of a Pakistani talk show Time Out With Ahsan Khan, which she recently attended with her husband, Sania was asked, “What is the worst question that a journalist or host can ask you, ever?”
To this, the six-time Grand Slam winner answered, “Well… they ask me this all the time and I want everybody to know it is a very bad and stale question which I don’t want to be asked again..."
She went on to add: "It is, ‘Who do I support when India is playing Pakistan?’”
“Please guys, get over it. I don’t want to answer this question,” she reiterated.
Watch:
Taylor was hospitalised after “body shut down” during her 'The Last Rose Petal… Farewell' Tour
BTS leader Kim Nam-Joon was speaking at the global press conference at SoFi Stadium on Sunday
Virat Kohli shared a loved-up photo with wife Anushka Sharma, her hilarious response to the post is winning the...
Page Six reached out to diamond experts to find out details about Lohan's engagement ring
Disney+ has made rapid advances since it was launched 18 months ago reaching more than 116 million worldwide...
McConaughey announced on Sunday that he has no plans to assume political leadership