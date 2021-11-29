Sania Mirza is fed up of being asked THIS ‘stale’ question

Sania Mirza in a recent talk show revealed the one question that she is tired of answering in interviews

Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza, who is also the wife of Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, revealed the one question that she is tired of answering in interviews.

While on the sets of a Pakistani talk show Time Out With Ahsan Khan, which she recently attended with her husband, Sania was asked, “What is the worst question that a journalist or host can ask you, ever?”





To this, the six-time Grand Slam winner answered, “Well… they ask me this all the time and I want everybody to know it is a very bad and stale question which I don’t want to be asked again..."

She went on to add: "It is, ‘Who do I support when India is playing Pakistan?’”

“Please guys, get over it. I don’t want to answer this question,” she reiterated.

Watch:







