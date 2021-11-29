Nawazuddin Siddiqui reacts to Emmy loss with clever poem

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who was nominated at the International Emmy Awards for his role in Netflix’s Serious Men, seemingly responded to his loss with a clever poem.
The Indian actor turned to Instagram last week to share the poem which said, “New York toh chale gaye, bann na paye nawab. Koshish jaari rahegi, adaab (Went to New York but couldn’t be the nawab. Will keep trying).”
Nawazuddin has since then shared another post that reads, “The sun rises in the east and sets in the west... Do whatever you want to, but be the best.”
The acclaimed actor was up for an Emmy in the Best Actor category alongside several heavyweights. He lost to actor David Tennant, who took home the award for his role in Des.
