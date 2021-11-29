Shaheen Afridi after taking his fourth 5-wicket haul.

CHITTAGONG: Pakistani bowler Shaheen Afridi bagged his fourth five-wicket haul today when he took the wicket of Bangladeshi Abu Jayed on the fourth day of the first Test played at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.

He finished the innings with 5/15 and provided his team with an opportunity to win the game.

The Pakistani bowler is also the highest wicket-taker this year in the longest format of the game.

Shaheen Afridi currently has taken 44 Test wickets this year from only eight Test matches, the most by far by any other bowler in 2021.

The pacer had expressed excitement Sunday after achieving the feat.

“I am happy over the achievement. I always tried to help Pakistan record wins. My efforts had been to hunt in pair as together with Hasan Ali. I enjoy bowling with the new ball. We back each other and try to get wickets while bowling in tandem. Even in the second innings we kept the pressure from both ends.”

“We hope to take early wickets Monday morning and restrict the hosts to a low total in the second innings on a track where batting is not all that easy,” he had said.

He had added that the ball has already started turning. “Spinners are getting help from the wicket which is keeping low also.”