BTS’ Jimin didn’t enjoy the Permission to Dance concert due to THIS reason

BTS returned to live audiences in two years on Saturday but Jimin didn’t enjoy the experience

K-pop sensation BTS returned to live audiences for the first time in two years with their Permission to Dance on Stage concert in Los Angeles but band member Jimin says he didn’t enjoy the experience fully.

The Promise singer confessed his feelings during a VLive session with band members V and Jungkook after wrapping up the first day of the concert, which was then translated for the ARMY by Twitter user @doyou__bangtan.

According to the translation, Jimin couldn’t enjoy the first live concert because of how nervous he was and because “he couldn't see ARMY well, even though they were right in front of him.”

“He used to be able to see and feel everything, but the audience felt more like LED screens today,” the user translated.

“JM felt a sense of remorse that he wasn't able to interact with us in the same way the past two years, and is thus so thankful that we waited for them,” they added.

Jimin also requested the ARMY “to not misunderstand, but he was unable to feel things such as high emotions today,” and that he is looking forward to the next three concerts to “take in the whole emotional landscape.”

