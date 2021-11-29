Singer Teyana Taylor hospitalised mid tour, ‘body shut down’

Taylor was hospitalised after “body shut down” during her 'The Last Rose Petal… Farewell' Tour

American singer Teyana Taylor was hospitalised over the weekend after “body shut down” during her The Last Rose Petal… Farewell Tour.

Taylor took to Instagram on Sunday to update fans about her health with a picture of herself in a hospital bed and thanked fans in Connecticut who sent her love and wishes after she cancelled her Mashantucket show.

“My team and I tried everything down to the very last second to get me out on that stage, but my body simply just gave out, which actually started a few days ago,” the 30-year-old explained.





“SHUT DOWN, my body actually low key betrayed me…” she added, going on to emphasis on the importance of knowing when to stop.

“But honestly you have to listen to your body and know when to sit down; or it will definitely sit you down... in the ER.”

Taylor is now on the mend, after receiving “proper fluids and nutrients” and said that she “will take the next few off days to continue to recover.”