Kendall Jenner shares a heart-wrenching note to mourn death Virgil Abloh

US reality TV star Kendall Jenner shared a heart-wrenching note to mourn the death of fashion designer Virgil Abloh, who died of cancer on Sunday.



Taking to Instagram, Kendall uploaded throwback photos and video clips with the designer along with a heartfelt note.

She wrote: “I can’t believe i’m writing this. if you had the privilege of knowing Virgil, you were one of the lucky ones. He was the kindest, most positive, humble, joyful, and full of light person I have ever known.”

“He had the most wonderful way of making you feel so special. His genuine smile would warm your heart. To battle his illness privately perfectly explains the type of man he was, he never wanted anyone to worry about him.

“We have lost a dear friend. no words do my feelings justice at this very moment, but what i can say is that i am absolutely heartbroken. for his family, his kids, his wife, and anyone who cared for him deeply.”

“V taught me and all of us a very important lesson, although he knew he had only so long, he was bright, he was kind & he was full of love. we all need a little bit of Virgil in us. he leaves us with his influence, to create and change the world. you did just that Virg.”

The 26-year-old model continued, “our angel here on earth, is now above us. i love you V!!! i will miss you V. i am blessed to have been touched by your energy. i know you’re setting all the best vibes up there. rest peacefully and powerfully beautiful Virgil. till next time.”



