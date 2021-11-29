Singer Karol G says everything hurts after falling during a concert in US

Colombian singer Karol G started crying after a massive fall during a performance in Miami during her US trip.

"All my nails broke, I think one of my knees broke. Everything hurts, everything hurts," said Karol G.

"But nothing, do you think I'm leaving after you fill this arena for the first time in my life?" the Colombian singer added shortly after as she burst into tears.

A video of the concert shows the singer suffering a fall from a flight of stairs while performing a song.

Some of her background dancers helped her to her feet and, after a few seconds, the singer of songs such as Tusa or Bichota continued with the concert.



Meanwhile, the singer has reached 44 million followers followers on Instagram.

