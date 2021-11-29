Queen Elizabeth feels sadness as Barbados becomes monarchy free republic

Barbados is about to cut ties with the British monarchy, but the legacy of a sometimes brutal colonial past and the pandemic's impact on tourism pose major challenges for the Caribbean island as it becomes the world's newest republic.



Queen Elizabeth will feel “sadness” over Barbados's decision to remove her as head of state on November 30, read a report in The Times.

It said Prince Charles, who will be paying a two-day visit to the country, will feel “a twinge of regret” as Barbados cuts ties with the monarchy.

Barbados will become the world’s newest republic after centuries of British rule as it replace the Queen with Dame Sandra Mason, the governor-general.

According to the report, in an unprecedented move, Prince Charles will be the first member of the royal family to attend the transition of a realm to a republic, during his visit.

Mason will be sworn in as president, replacing the Queen as head of state on the country’s 55th anniversary of independence on Tuesday.

Ceremonies on Monday evening into Tuesday will include military parades and celebrations as Mason is inaugurated as president, with Prince Charles -- heir to the British throne -- looking on.

